Beshear says Kentucky Kingdom can open in late June

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced that Kentucky Kingdom will be able to open, with some restrictions, during the week of June 29.
During his daily press briefing in Frankfort, Beshear said that that week also could bring the reopening of some public pools, with limitations, across the state, but added that further guidance will be given later.
The governor said all state parks can reopen on June 1.
And with that new month starting in just a few days, Beshear addressed a reporter’s question about “mass evictions.”
“This is some misinformation that’s been out there," he said. "My order preventing evictions does not expire on June 1. It will continue. If we need to clarify that in writing, we’ll clarify that in writing. This virus is still out there. We’re gonna make sure that that order does not stop.”
Beshear had announced Wednesday that the state saw its 400th death because of the coronavirus, but Thursday, spent a few minutes talking about another grim milestone -- the 100,000th death in America since the beginning of the global crisis. He compared it to death totals of Americans in both World Wars.
“That is a profound and difficult and devastating loss,” Beshear said.
The governor also reported 113 new cases of the coronavirus, pushing the state total to 9,184. He also said nine new deaths raise the total to 409 across Kentucky.
Beshear offered some other data:
+ 2,180 patients have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; 494 are currently hospitalized
+ 937 patients have been in an ICU due to COVID-19; 88 currently in ICU
+ 221,118 Kentuckians have been tested; 3,124 have recovered
+ In the state’s longterm-care facilities, 1,208 residents and 573 staffers have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 229 people have died from it
