CVS Health opens 7 new drive-thru test sites in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Seven new drive-thru test sites will be opening soon at CVS Pharmacy locations across Kentucky.
These new test sites help enable a goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.
More than half of the company’s 1,000 test sites will serve communities with the greatest need for support. These include areas with a lack of access to transportation, crowded housing situations and higher poverty rates.
Self-swab tests will be available to people meeting CDC criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines. Patients must register in advance beginning Friday, May 29 to schedule an appointment. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days. To register for the tests, click here.
The new testing sites in Kentucky include:
• CVS Pharmacy, 704 US Highway 31, Bowling Green, KY 42101
• CVS Pharmacy, 102 Village Lane, Hazard, KY 41701
• CVS Pharmacy, 118 East New Circle Road, Lexington, KY 40507
• CVS Pharmacy, 2311 Lime Kiln Road, Louisville, KY 40222
• CVS Pharmacy, 10490 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY 40223
• CVS Pharmacy, 2169 Midland Trail, Shelbyville, KY 40065
• CVS Pharmacy, 24 West Lexington Avenue, Winchester, KY 40391
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.