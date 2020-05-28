Fire breaks out at Arcade Ave. building, no injuries reported

May 28, 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Department crews responded to a structure fire on Thursday afternoon on Arcade Avenue.

The fire was reported at a vacant 2-story building in the 1500 block of Arcade Avenue around 2:48 p.m., according to LFD Maj. Bobby Cooper.

Cooper said the fire was heavy when crews first got to the scene; 27 firefighters responded in total.

It took 20 minutes to contain the blaze.

No injuries were reported, and LFD is investigating the cause of the fire.

A preliminary investigation shows the fire appears to have started at the rear of the building on the first or second floor.

Cooper said the same building endured a fire about a month ago that was still under investigation. No one has been living there since at least the last fire.

