Fire breaks out at Arcade Ave. building, no injuries reported

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Department crews responded to a structure fire on Thursday afternoon on Arcade Avenue.
The fire was reported at a vacant 2-story building in the 1500 block of Arcade Avenue around 2:48 p.m., according to LFD Maj. Bobby Cooper.
Cooper said the fire was heavy when crews first got to the scene; 27 firefighters responded in total.
It took 20 minutes to contain the blaze.
No injuries were reported, and LFD is investigating the cause of the fire.
A preliminary investigation shows the fire appears to have started at the rear of the building on the first or second floor.
Cooper said the same building endured a fire about a month ago that was still under investigation. No one has been living there since at least the last fire.
