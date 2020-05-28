Fischer says due process must play out before any possible charges against LMPD officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said during a town hall teleconference Thursday evening that there’s a good reason no action has been taken against the LMPD officers involved in the deadly raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment more than two months ago.
“This process of due process is working out right now,” he said, citing the ongoing investigation by LMPD’s Public Integrity Unit. “We should all agree on getting the facts as best we can.”
Taylor, the 26-year-old former EMT, was shot dead in her apartment during a narcotics raid on March 13. Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, said he fired once at the plainclothes officers as they were breaking through the door of Taylor’s apartment, not knowing they were officers. That prompted a barrage of return gunfire by the officers, striking Taylor, who lay dying in her hallway.
Although its investigation is still ongoing, the PIU turned over its files to federal investigators last week. Fischer said the FBI, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and the U.S. Attorney’s Office also are investigating the case, adding that Cameron will determine if any charges will be filed against Officers Jon Mattingly, Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove.
“It may take some time to identify whether or not (any) laws have been violated,” said Amy Hess, the longtime FBI investigator whom Fischer tabbed last year as his Chief of Public Services.
Hess said it’s possible the officers may have broken state laws, but not federal laws. That will be determined as part of the multiple investigations currently taking place.
“While it seems like that is inaction, there’s a lot happening under the surface of the water that is part of the investigative process,” Hess said.
Added Fischer: “Public Integrity Unit (investigations) take anywhere between two and four months.” Fischer said that as many as 70 witnesses have been interviewed in the Taylor case. Those interviews have to be transcribed, then compared against each other for inconsistencies, which then prompt follow-up interviews.
Fischer also cited LMPD’s “progressive” norm of sharing details and even body-camera video within 24 hours of an officer-involved shooting. In the Taylor case, however, the three officers involved in the warrant weren’t wearing body cameras that night. LMPD later said that due to the nature of their work, narcotics officers typically don’t wear them.
Among policy changes made this month, LMPD announced it will now provide body cameras to all sworn officers. Another key change was made to no-knock warrants, which allow officers to enter a home without announcing themselves. Previously, only a judge had to sign off on such a warrant, but as a result of the Taylor case, the police chief or his/her proxy must sign off on it.
Another concern voiced on the town hall was about the delay between the initial news conference hours after the incident and when the case returned to the forefront in early May, about eight weeks into Kentucky’s coronavirus crisis.
“The investigation is moving at normal pace,” Fischer said. “We had a press conference within 24 hours, the Public Integrity Unit investigation (began), then it (was) transferred over to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office. It’s on schedule. That schedule does not align with the emotions of the community. That’s very clear."
LMPD Maj. Paul Humphrey, who oversees the training of the department’s officers, was asked about the tactic used in Minneapolis, where an officer was seen on video kneeling on the back of a handcuffed black man’s neck. That man, George Floyd, died, prompting a national outcry and the firing of that officer and three of his colleagues.
“We have a whole policy on positional asphyxiation -- how we position someone’s body, how we position our weight on the body,” Humphrey said.
The four officers were allowed to be fired immediately under state laws in Minneapolis, but Kentucky laws are different, Hess said.
