FORECAST: Scattered afternoon thunderstorms; Cold front brings more rain Friday

- THIS AFTERNOON: Risk for a few cells to contain wind gusts over 50 mph and pea-size hail.
- FRIDAY MIDDAY: Risk for a few stronger wind gusts with a line of t-storms.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Partly sunny skies will remain through the afternoon helping us to warm into the 80s. Scattered showers and storms will fire up yet again this afternoon and evening. Some of today’s thunderstorms may be strong with heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail.
Storm chances decrease tonight as clouds remain. Expect lows in the 60s overnight.
A cold front pushing in increases our storm chances even more on Friday. A few thunderstorms may produce stronger wind gusts, especially along the I-71 corridor. Highs warm to near 80 before rain-cooled air wins out. Thunderstorms will gradually come to an end tomorrow evening. Lows will be in the 50s as cooler and less humid air rushes into the region.
The weekend still looks fantastic with some passing clouds at times and low humidity. Highs will range from 65° to 75° with lows in the low to mid 50s.
