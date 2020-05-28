FORECAST: Scattered storms fade overnight but return Friday

- FRIDAY: A cold front arrives with showers and storms
- WEEKEND: Cooler and less humid
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few showers and storms are expected into the overnight hours as lows get down into the 60s again.
The well-advertised cold front moving in Friday will increase our storm chances during the afternoon. A few thunderstorms may produce stronger wind gusts, especially east of I-65. Highs warm to nearly 80° before rain-cooled air wins out.
Thunderstorms will end by Friday evening with some clearing behind the front. You’ll likely even notice the cooler temperatures. Overnight lows will drop into the 50s.
Saturday will be dry and cooler thanks to Friday’s cold front. Highs will be in the 70s under partly sunny skies.
The weekend still looks fantastic with some passing clouds at times and low humidity. Highs will range from 65° to 75° with lows in the low to mid 50s.
