FORECAST: Scattered storms will be a thing of the past by the weekend

FORECAST: Scattered storms will be a thing of the past by the weekend
The Louisville skyline
By Tawana Andrew | May 27, 2020 at 6:27 AM EDT - Updated May 28 at 4:13 PM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • FRIDAY: A cold front arrives with showers and storms
  • WEEKEND: Cooler and less humid

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Storms will fade off the radar this evening, leaving us with an isolated shower chance overnight as lows get down into the 60s again.

The well advertised cold front moving in Friday will increase our storm chances during the afternoon. A few thunderstorms may produce stronger wind gusts, especially east of I-65. Highs warm to near 80 before rain-cooled air wins out.

Thunderstorms will end by Friday evening with some clearing behind the front. You'll likely even notice the cooler temperatures as overnight lows drop into the 50s.

Saturday will be dry and cooler thanks to Friday's cold front. Highs will be in the 70s under partly sunny skies.

The weekend still looks fantastic with some passing clouds at times and low humidity. Highs will range from 65° to 75° with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Grab-N-Go: Thursday, May 28 Evening forecast

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.