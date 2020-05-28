FORECAST: Some sun today with a few gusty afternoon t-storms

- THIS AFTERNOON: Risk for a few cells to contain wind gusts over 50 mph and pea-size hail.
- FRIDAY MIDDAY: Risk for a few stronger wind gusts with a line of t-storms.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early downpours expected this Thursday. We will then see a break with partly sunny skies for a few hours. That will help warm us into the 80s.
Afternoon t-storms will develop in a scattered fashion. Some could become briefly strong.
Storm chances will go down Thursday night as clouds hang around. Lows will be in the 60s as muggy air continues to be in place.
A cold front pushing in will increase our storm chance even more on Friday. A few of the thunderstorms may carry a stronger wind gust. This looks especially true along the I-71 corridor. Highs reach near 80 before rain-cooled air wins out. Thunderstorms will gradually come to an end late Friday night. Lows will be in the 60s.
The weekend still looks fantastic with some passing clouds at times. Highs will average 65-75 with lows 50-56. Enjoy it!
