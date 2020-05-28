Free, fun activities for kids this summer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Fun, free learning opportunities are available for children this summer.
The 2020 Virtual Cultural Pass will give children and young adults, under the age of 21, access to more than 60 cultural institutions, including Louisville Youth Orchestra, Kentucky Shakespeare, StageOne Family Theatre and the Belle of Louisville.
The Cultural Passes are valid from June 1 to Aug. 8.
The 10-week Summer Reading program is also free for all children, infants through 12th grade. To complete the program school-aged children need to read 10 books, teens need to read six and preschool children and younger need to either read 20 books or have 20 books read to them.
Children who complete the Summer Reading Program will receive a backpack and passes to local attractions like the Kentucky Science Center, Squire Boone Caverns, a Louisville Bats baseball game, Fazoli’s lemon ice and more.
With library closures, Louisville Free Public Library will offer virtual storytime on their website and social media pages on Tuesdays and STEAM Club on Thursdays.
WAVE 3 News will also air a summer-reading themed show at noon on Saturdays called Adventures in Summer Reading starting June 6.
To preregister for the Summer Reading program, clicking here.
Jefferson County residents can register for the 2020 Virtual Cultural Pass, access content and track progress, by clicking here.
People who live in southern Indiana and Bullitt County are also eligible for the Cultural Pass and can participate by registering online through their public library. For more information, click here.
The passes are a partnership between Metro Government, Fund for the Arts, the Arts and Culture Alliance, Louisville Free Public Library.
