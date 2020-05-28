JCPS teachers, superintendent stress flexibility, preparedness before summer break

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thursday was the last day of school for Jefferson County Public Schools teachers.
At Newburg Middle School, it afforded teachers one last face-to-face interaction with their students. The school hosted a drive-through checkout, where students could return their iPads and receive their yearboooks.
For orchestra teacher Lisa Fossett, it was an opportunity to collect the students’ instruments.
“This is just unprecedented," Fossett said. "So yeah, I think we had no concept of (what) this (would) look like when we went out.”
For the past two months, the 23-year veteran has been trying to make her music lessons work from home. She told WAVE 3 News it’s been hard, but she’s trying to stay positive.
“We just have to kind of try to keep some perspective of that some point we will be back together doing what we normally do," Fossett said.
Though the year’s worth of work is ending for many teachers, Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio’s work continues.
Pollio told WAVE 3 News he has established a Pandemic Response Team that is already working on what next school year will look like.
“We’re going to have to be flexible," he said.
Pollio said the group has discussed several scenarios, including starting early, on time and late. There also have been discussions on whether students and teachers will have to practice social distancing or wear masks. Those guidelines will depend on information from the Kentucky Department of Education, which Pollio said is finally coming in.
“What is the way we can maximize getting kids instructional hours face to face, but also preparing that if we have to go back to NTI, we have to be prepared to do that well," Pollio said.
The district is trying to obtain more Google Chromebooks in order to better streamline non-traditional instruction. Pollio also said he plans to have conversations with teachers and families to see when they feel comfortable coming back to school.
“It’s really important for the kids to know that they’re resilient and we’re together," Fossett said.
Pollio also expressed gratitude to parents for making NTI work through the rest of the 2020 school year. He said health and safety will be the guiding principles for reopening schools.
