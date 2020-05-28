Man accused of battering two children

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A man is accused of battering two children in Scott County.
Deputies in Scott County said they started investigating Christopher Jourden, 33, in April after receiving a complaint from the Department of Child Services. The children, who are both under the age of 14, were removed from the home and put in protective custody.
Jourden was taken into custody on May 27 and booked into Scott County Jail. He was charged with battery resulting in bodily injury to a person less than 14 years of age, obstruction of justice and possession of paraphernalia.
