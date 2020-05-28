MSD proposes rate increase, assistance program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District is considering a way to help people pay their utility bill if rates increase.
MSD proposed a $2.98 per month increase Wednesday that would start Aug. 1. If the rate increase is approved, MSD is considering creating an Emergency Assistance Program to assisting people who need help to pay the bill.
“We’ve combed through our budget to hold the line on costs, because no one wants to increase rates in this environment, but we’re still faced with a challenging situation,” said MSD Executive Director Tony Parrott. “This proposal allows us to continue our vital service to the community, meet our bond obligations in a financially responsible way, and enact an assistance program to help those experiencing difficulties.”
MSD said people who are eligible would get 10 percent off their bill. MSD will also continue its senior citizen discount. Eligible seniors can get 30 percent off their bill.
A 60 day public comment period will be held about the proposed rate increase. People who want to view or comment of the rate proposal can click here, call MSD Customer Relations at 502.540.6000 or at CustomerRelations@LouisvilleMSD.org to receive a copy by mail.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.