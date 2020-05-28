New St. Matthews restaurant returns to dine-in services after shutdown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When Kentucky restaurants were forced to closed their doors to dine-in services back in March, BurgerIM in St. Matthews had only been open a few days.
“We were open almost a week,” said owner Veronica Michel. “We had the soft opening. We had the grand opening planned, which never happened actually.” Michel said there was some concern at first, but during this time new customers have been willing to try this chain restaurant’s first Kentucky store.
Now, restaurant dining rooms can open at a limited capacity, and it’s just in time for National Burger Day.
“I have to give it to the community,” said Michel. “They’ve been great."
It isn’t the way Michel planned to go about opening the restaurant, and now some unexpected changes had to made.
Masks are required inside BurgerIM. Social distancing is mandatory, and indoor seating is limited.
There’s plenty of outdoor seating, but if you prefer carry-out you can find the BurgerIM menu online.
