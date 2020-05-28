One of Kentucky’s largest fitness providers ready for Monday reopening

Bright and early at 6 a.m., Planet Fitness employees like 11-year staffer Shelby Likens will welcome customers back, opening its regional franchise with 28 stores in the Commonwealth, including two brand new, 20,000-square-foot fitness centers in St. Matthews and Richmond. Those members will be welcomed into a highly-sanitized environment, because so much is on the line. After all, people have gotten used to exercising outdoors during the pandemic.