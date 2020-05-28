StormTALK! Weather Blog: Thursday Update

Not a ton of change in the outlook today with the risk for scattered thunderstorms to re-develop across the region. Coverage looks fairly limited, however, based on the latest data trends. Areas east of I-65 have better wind fields in place that some isolated strong wind gusts would be possible.
The main front moves in Friday with a decent round of thunderstorms. Timing looks to be west of I-65 just before lunch and then east of I-65 for the afternoon. This is one of those setups that the temperature will likely fall with the rain but the sun may come back out after the t-storms. With the cooler air delayed a bit, temperatures could actually rise back up again.
The cooler/less-humid air will move in Saturday with a very comfortable setup this weekend that will dream about later in the summer. Enjoy it!
There may be passing clouds at times as a weak “clipper” tries to dive in but the air looks to dry for anything more than that.
We will warm back up next week with increasing humidity as well. There is a risk for another “back-door” cold front later next week that may help reset our temperatures just a tad but the trend overall is a hot and dry signal with tropical potential in the Gulf of Mexico.
We’ll see how it turns out...
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.