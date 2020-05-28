Tennis courts, dog parks reopen in Louisville

Tennis courts, dog parks reopen in Louisville
The money raised will help lay new clay on the courts ahead of the Arthur Lloyd Johnson Memorial Tournament. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Liz Adelberg | May 28, 2020 at 2:35 PM EDT - Updated May 28 at 2:35 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - IF you’re looking for a good socially distant way to play some sports and get outside, there’s good news. Tennis and pickleball courts are back in Louisville.

The nets are up at Charlie Vettiner Park .

Disc Golf courses and the city’s five dog parks were also opened on Friday on short notice by Mayor Greg Fischer.

On June 1 the Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center will reopen to the public for lap swimming only.

For a list of what opens when, click here.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.