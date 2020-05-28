Tennis courts, dog parks reopen in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - IF you’re looking for a good socially distant way to play some sports and get outside, there’s good news. Tennis and pickleball courts are back in Louisville.
The nets are up at Charlie Vettiner Park .
Disc Golf courses and the city’s five dog parks were also opened on Friday on short notice by Mayor Greg Fischer.
On June 1 the Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center will reopen to the public for lap swimming only.
For a list of what opens when, click here.
