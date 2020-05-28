UK announces three year deal with Notre Dame in men’s basketball

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It a series with plenty of history, including some historic meetings at Freedom Hall. Thursday the University of Kentucky announced a three year series with Notre Dame.
The Cats will host the Irish on December 12, 2020, in Rupp Arena. The two schools will meet at a neutral site on December 11, 2021, and UK will visit South Bend on December 10, 2022.
“If our previous games are any indication, this is going to be a great series,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “I can remember playing Notre Dame in 2010 in Freedom Hall and Ben Hansbrough going crazy in the first half and Terrence Jones willing us to victory in the second half. We went to South Bend a couple years later and that place was nuts. The football team was there and they thumped us. And then the game in 2015 in the Elite Eight was one of the best all-around games I’ve been a part of. Elite play from both teams.”
“I’ve got a feeling these three games are going to provide some similar battles. Mike Brey is a terrific coach who always builds teams that are going to fight and give you everything they’ve got. I really like how our nonconference schedule is coming together for the next few seasons.”
UK leads the all-time series with Notre Dame 43-19.
