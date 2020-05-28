Waste Reduction Center to reopen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The Waste Reduction Center, located on Meriwether Avenue, will reopen on June 2.
People can drop off items such as yard waste, tree limbs and stumps up to three feet in diameter at the center. Fees may apply for items.
People can also get rid of up to three large household item or three electric items for no fee.
For a full list of accepted items and more information, click here.
