3 arrested during downtown Louisville unrest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police made three arrest during the disturbance surrounding a rally in downtown Louisville calling for justice for Breonna Taylor.
Two of the suspects, Stephanie Garvin, 25, of Louisville, and David Wheatley, age and city of residence unknown, were booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on riot and criminal mischief charges early Friday morning.
The third person arrested, Adair D. Henderson, 25, of Owensboro, is charged with failure to disperse and disorderly conduct. Both charges are misdemeanors.
All three suspects have been released from Louisville Metro Corrections. Garvin and Henderson are scheduled to be arraigned on August 17.
