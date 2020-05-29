Damage left in downtown Louisville, LMPD prepares for more protests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Seven people were shot and two officers were hospitalized following a protest that turned violent Thursday night and into early Friday morning in downtown Louisville.
“This community has a lot to say right now, we hear you, we will not tolerate violence,” LMPD Assistant Chief Lavita Chavous said as she and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer addressed the protest Friday morning.
Several hundred protesters converged on downtown Louisville for several hours to voice their concerns following the LMPD shooting death of Breonna Taylor back in March.
Chavous said all seven shooting victims were injured in the same incident.
Chavous said LMPD used tear gas to disperse the crowd once shots were fired to allow officers to render aid to the victims. She said no officers fired shots. One of the shooting victims remained in critical condition Friday morning.
Officers do not have a suspect, but the LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
The two officers were taken to hospital with chest pains, Chavous said. One was kept overnight; one was released.
During the protests, several government and personal vehicles were damaged. Buildings, including LMPD Headquarters and the Jefferson County Courthouse, also were damaged as some protesters fired shots and threw bricks through windows.
In addition to the damage, small fires were set in garbage cans, and there was graffiti in several places. On Friday morning, cleaning crews were busy trying to pressure wash the spray paint.
One arrest was made during the protests. An Owensboro man who was charged with misconduct and failure disperse.
Chavous said off days for officers have been canceled. She also said it was possible other agencies would join LMPD for the protests. Chavous said the goal is to allow people to voice their opinions in a peaceful way.
Taylor was shot during a no-knock warrant that was being served at her home. Friday morning, Fischer announced no-knock warrants would be suspended in the city.
Fischer read a statement from Taylor’s family that stated in part: “The last thing (Breonna) would want to see right now is any more violence.”
