Fischer suspends no-knock warrants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hours after violence erupted in the streets of downtown Louisville, while people protested the death of Breonna Taylor, Mayor Greg Fischer announced the suspension of no-knock warrants by the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Taylor was shot and killed in her apartment on March 13, when LMPD officers attempted to serve a no-knock warrant during a drug investigation.
“To people who gathered downtown last night to protest,” Fischer said, “and to many more throughout our city and throughout our country who feel angry, hurt, afraid, frustrated, tired and sick of story after story of black lives ending at the hands of law-enforcement, I hear you.”
Fischer promised Friday morning that more changes were coming.
He spoke of unity and thanked Taylor’s family for speaking out against the violence that resulted in seven people being hit by gunfire and vandalism.
“This is the challenge of our time that we must rise to,” Fischer said. “So let’s rise to the challenge of this moment and work for the truth, work for peace, work for justice for Breonna Taylor, her family and for all of the people of our city. They deserve it. We deserve it.”
During the violence that ended what had been hours of peaceful demonstrating, LMPD Assistant Chief LaVita Chavous said shots were fired into the courthouse and into LMPD headquarters.
No one was hurt but two officers were hospitalized due to medical issues.
Fischer repeated an appeal from Taylor’s mother encouraging people to speak and protest, but to not resort to violence.
