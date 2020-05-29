FORECAST: Rain chances end this evening; Great weekend ahead

- TONIGHT: Rain chances will end this evening
- WEEKEND: Cooler and less humid
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies will clear out overnight as showers and storms depart to our east.
Lows will get down into the 50s by Saturday morning, providing some free air conditioning!
A nice weekend is on the way with a decent amount of sunshine combined with lower heat and lower humidity. Highs will hold in the 70s.
Expect clear skies Saturday night with cool temperatures in the 50s. Good camping weather!
Plenty of sunshine Sunday will make for a nice end to the weekend. Highs will top out in the mid 70s once again!
The comfortable weather will extend into early next week before the summer heat and humidity build back into WAVE Country.
