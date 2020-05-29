FORECAST: Scattered afternoon thunderstorms will lead to a beautiful weekend

- THIS AFTERNOON: Risk for a few cells to contain wind gusts around 40 mph and pea-size hail.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Partly sunny skies will trade off for scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon. We should warm to around 80 before the rain moves in.
Any showers will be found early in the evening to east, otherwise expect a rapid clearing sky overnight as we turn cooler.
Saturday will be dry and cooler thanks to Friday’s cold front. Highs will be in the 70s under partly sunny skies. Not nearly as muggy. Lows in the 50s and 60s.
The comfortable weather will extend into early next week before the summer heat and humidity build back into WAVE Country.
