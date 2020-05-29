FORECAST: Scattered thunderstorms later today; beautiful weekend ahead

- THIS AFTERNOON: Risk for a few cells to contain wind gusts over 50 mph and pea-size hail.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While a spotty shower will be possible this morning, Friday afternoon is when we can expect quite a few thunderstorms on the radar. A few could be on the strong side.
Highs will be around 80. Any showers will be found early in the evening to east, otherwise expect a clearing sky overnight as we turn cooler.
Saturday will be dry and cooler thanks to Friday's cold front. Highs will be in the 70s under partly sunny skies. Not nearly as muggy. Lows will be in the 50s/60s.
The comfortable weather will extend into early next week before the summer heat and humidity build back into WAVE Country.
