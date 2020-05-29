LMPD officer fires pepper balls at WAVE 3 News reporter, photographer during Louisville protest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News reporter Kaitlin Rust and photojournalist James Dobson appeared to have been hit by pepper balls reportedly fired by an LMPD officer during a protest in downtown Louisville Friday night.
It was previously reported that the officer was firing rubber bullets, but Jessie Halladay with the Louisville Metro Police Department said LMPD officers do not use rubber bullets, and it was likely that was Rust and Dobson were hit with pepper balls.
In response to what happened to Rust and Dobson, WAVE 3 News General Manager Ken Selvaggi issued a statement saying, “We strongly condemn the actions of the LMPD officer who tonight repeatedly fired at and hit our reporter and cameraman, both of whom were courageously and lawfully covering breaking news in their community. There is simply no justification for the Louisville police to wantonly open fire, even with pepper balls, on any journalists under any circumstances.”
During night two of several hundred protesters gathering downtown, crowds appear to be larger and police were continuing their efforts to clear the area into the early hours Saturday.
A WAVE 3 News vehicle was found vandalized downtown as the crowd intensified.
Rust appeared to have been hit in the video above as she reported during a live segment on WAVE 3 News during the ongoing protest.
Seven people were shot and two officers were hospitalized following the protests Thursday night, an effort to have action taken against three LMPD officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor in March. Taylor was shot during a no-knock warrant that was being served at her home.
Friday morning, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced no-knock warrants would be suspended in the city.
Read the full statement from WAVE 3 News management below on the events that transpired Thursday:
