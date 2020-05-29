Louisville Urban League President: ‘Our City Is Crying’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sadiqa Reynolds, the outspoken president and CEO of the Louisville Urban League, delivered a fiery speech in the rain Friday afternoon, demanding action on improving police accountability in light of the deadly March shooting of Breonna Taylor that has drawn national attention.
“Our city is crying,” Reynolds said.
Hundreds of protesters converged on downtown Louisville on Thursday night, peacefully showing their support for Taylor’s family for several hours. Eventually, however, the night turned violent, and seven people were shot. Dressed in riot gear, LMPD officers started to clear the streets after 1 a.m. Friday, but not until after buildings and cars were vandalized.
In light of the Ahmaud Arbery shooting in Atlanta and this week’s George Floyd case in Minneapolis, Reynolds sounded exhausted from having to talk about the deaths of black people at the hands of white people, in some cases white police officers.
“People want accountability,” Reynolds said. “We want real investigations, followed by termination, and full prosecutions. We are beyond tired."
Reynolds opined on what needs to happen to start eroding racism.
“Ending racism in Louisville, in America, is not the responsibility of black people,” she said. “That work belongs to white people. White people who created it, sustain it and benefit from the systems of oppression."
Reynolds asked anyone who may participate in future protests to do so peacefully.
“For those who continue to march and rally, please hear me when I say, use your best judgment,” she said. “But most importantly, know that there are many, many ways to fight ... Our fight must be strategic.”
Reynolds applauded Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, who since the Taylor case has resurfaced in recent weeks has taken action to install changes at LMPD. All officers will now be required to wear body cameras and no-knock warrants have been suspended. The officers who served the Taylor warrant were not wearing cameras and they had a no-knock warrant, which allows officers to enter a home without announcing themselves.
“We are the only city in the country who has a mayor who has called for a suspension of no-knock warrants,” Reynolds acknowledged. “But there’s more to do.”
