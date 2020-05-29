‘Please keep saying her name’ -- Breonna Taylor’s family urges peace

"Breonna devoted her own life to saving other lives, to helping others, to making people smile, and to bringing people together. The last thing she’d want right now is any more violence. Changes are being made, but it’s not enough. We will not stop until there is truth, justice and accountability. Breonna’s legacy will not be forgotten. And it’s because of all of us saying her name and demanding justice. We are saying her name more each day. Thank you. Please keep saying her name. Please keep demanding justice and accountability, but let’s do it the right way without hurting each other. We can, and we will make some real change here. Now’s the time. Let’s make it happen.”