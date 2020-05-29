‘Please keep saying her name’ -- Breonna Taylor’s family urges peace

(WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear spoke on CNN about the chaotic protests in Louisville that left several people suffering from gunshot wounds late Thursday night and into Friday morning.
Seven people were shot in one incident; five of them were OK but two of the victims required surgery, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said Friday morning.
Several hundred protesters converged on downtown Louisville for several hours as backlash from the LMPD shooting death of Breonna Taylor continues to draw national attention. Taylor, a 26-year-old former EMT, was shot dead in her apartment during a narcotics raid on March 13. Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, said he fired once at the officers as they were breaking through the door of her apartment, not knowing they were officers. Officers returned fire, striking Taylor, leaving her dying in her hallway.
Friday, Beshear told CNN that Taylor’s family had contacted his office with a message of peace. He read a statement from Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer:
"Breonna devoted her own life to saving other lives, to helping others, to making people smile, and to bringing people together. The last thing she’d want right now is any more violence. Changes are being made, but it’s not enough. We will not stop until there is truth, justice and accountability. Breonna’s legacy will not be forgotten. And it’s because of all of us saying her name and demanding justice. We are saying her name more each day. Thank you. Please keep saying her name. Please keep demanding justice and accountability, but let’s do it the right way without hurting each other. We can, and we will make some real change here. Now’s the time. Let’s make it happen.”
Thursday night, as the violence was unfolding in downtown Louisville, Fischer tweeted out a short video from another one of Taylor’s family members, also urging the community to protest peacefully:
