The quest for facts in the Breonna Taylor case includes questions about an officer’s whereabouts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The quest for facts in the Breonna Taylor case intensifies. Her attorneys have filed a long list of demands for information, trying to leave no stone unturned. One of those questions listed in the motions pertain to the whereabouts for one of the three main officers involved went shortly after the shooting.
The motions include requests such as copies of text messages, deleted emails, and testing of forensics, among many others. It is a wide net in the quest for information in a case that's gained the eyes of the nation.
The documents include questions about the location of Officer Brett Hankison after the shooting. Hankison is the officer who allegedly fired shots from outside the apartment on March 13. WAVE 3 News learned Hankison left the scene shortly afterward.
Documents obtained by WAVE 3 News ask for copies of any body camera videos of officers who attempted to locate Hankison that night.
Sam Aguiar, Taylor's attorney, wants to know why Hankison left the scene, when he left, for how long and where he went.
Steve Schroering, Hankison's attorney, refuted there is anything suspicious about Hankison leaving the scene. Schroering told WAVE 3 News Hankison went to the hospital to check on Jon Mattingly, the officer who was shot by Kenneth Walker, Taylor's boyfriend. Schroering added at the time, Hankison didn't know if Mattingly, his fellow officer, was even alive.
Hankison is under scrutiny for allegedly firing several rounds into the apartment blindly through closed curtains and blinds.
According to LMPD's policy, involved officers are not supposed to leave the scene of a critical incident on their own.
Hankison is also being sued in a separate federal harassment case.
