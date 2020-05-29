Questions persist about car needing repair that got sold

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Eighty-year-old Mildred Thompson is still confused about what went down that day.
“They was gonna charge me $13,000 for the Malibu?” she asked her son Kenny.
“Yeah,” he said.
On Dec. 30, Thompson’s car was towed to Volkswagen of Clarksville.
“Something was dragging on the bottom of the car,” Thompson said. “It was raining, and I couldn’t get under the car to see what it was.”
According to a three-page report compiled by New Albany Police Sgt. Julie Condra, Thompson told her she noticed a large amount of sales people in the lobby going through what appeared to be a training seminar.
“They didn’t tell me what was wrong with my car or anything like that,” Thompson said.
She said a salesman told her that the car could not be repaired but he could put her into a new car. Thompson said she told the salesman multiple times she did not want a new car and she just wanted her car fixed. But Thompson said he continued to harass her about buying another car and he told her that he needed to sell two more cars that month. After reluctantly agreeing to test drive a white Chevy Malibu, she said she returned to the dealership and they had removed her registration and other papers from the glove box of her Volkswagen and placed them in a bag and told her to take the Chevy Malibu home. Thompson said every time she called about her car, she was told they were working on it.
“Whole week later I still hadn’t got my car,” Thompson said. “So I called back and they said, ‘Your car can’t be fixed.’"
When Condra went to the dealership to investigate, she was shown a work order that Condra said clearly showed Thompson did bring her car into the dealership for repairs only. But Condra said she was told Thompson’s car had been cleaned, repaired, put on the lot and it had been sold.
“I didn’t know they snuck her like that,” Kenny Thompson said. “They took advantage of her.”
When Thompson’s son grew suspicious of what was going on, he got involved.
“They told her the car couldn’t be repaired, but they had a nice deal for her,” Thompson said. “And they talked her into it and convinced her. When she brought that car in to be repaired, they convinced her. When she called me, she had a 2013 Malibu. And the 2011 Volkswagen was nowhere to be found.”
Kenny Thompson said he went to the dealership multiple times, talking to salesmen, trying to find out what happened.
“I’m talking to this guy, and he said, ‘Man, I told them that this was gonna catch up with them,’" Thompson said. “I said, ‘What you mean?’ He said, ‘This guy was in town from Texas to motivate us, a salesman, showing us how it’s done. Told them watch her, that lady right there, watch me work her.’”
Because this happened out of Condra’s jurisdiction, she reached out to Clarksville Police Det. Joel DeMoss to assist. Five days later, Condra said DeMoss contacted her and said Thompson’s car was returned. Demoss said the dealership showed him signed paperwork from Thompson.
“There’s several documents that you have to sign when you buy a vehicle and every one of those documents was signed by Ms. Thompson,” DeMoss said. “From what I uncovered and I investigated, there was no perceived crime here.”
WAVE 3 News’ request for an interview at the dealership about the matter prompted an email from General Manager Kainoa Baldonado that said they are not “aware of any outstanding issues concerning Ms. Thompson.”
WAVE 3 News sent them Condra’s report on the issues, and Baldonado responded, “The dealership is declining your request for an interview at this time. However, I would like to note that the facts laid out in the statement are not consistent with our records.”
WAVE 3 News asked for details on what’s not factual, but did not receive a response.
