Questions persist about car needing repair that got sold

She said a salesman told her that the car could not be repaired but he could put her into a new car. Thompson said she told the salesman multiple times she did not want a new car and she just wanted her car fixed. But Thompson said he continued to harass her about buying another car and he told her that he needed to sell two more cars that month. After reluctantly agreeing to test drive a white Chevy Malibu, she said she returned to the dealership and they had removed her registration and other papers from the glove box of her Volkswagen and placed them in a bag and told her to take the Chevy Malibu home. Thompson said every time she called about her car, she was told they were working on it.