State parks designated as COVID-19 emergency response areas to reopen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – State parks that were designated as part of Kentucky’s emergency COVID-19 response will reopen in early June.
Lake Cumberland State Resort Park, Lake Barkley State Resort Park, Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park and Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park will open on June 8, according to the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet.
Due to renovations, Lake Cumberland State Resort Park will open with limited occupancy.
On June 11, Kentucky Horse Park will open. The horse park will host the Split Rock Horse Show from June 17 to June 21 without spectators. Alltech Arena, Iron Works Café and attractions such as horse drawn trolleys, access to barns and the International Museum of the Horse also will remain closed.
The Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet said the Horse Park campground will be limited to self-contained campers and RVs.
Kentucky health officials are reminding people to follow CDC guidelines, including social distancing and wearing masks.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.