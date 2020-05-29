StormTALK! Weather Blog: Friday Update

Almost there...almost there to some really comfortable air and quiet weather for more than just 24 hours at a time.
The cold front that will help change things up arrives later today with the effects being felt after sunset. This change will fire up some showers and thunderstorms but the ingredients do no line up for a severe weather episode with this one. Could a few have some gusty winds or pea-size hail? Yes. But most will just be your typical downpours...some of which could be torrential.
The weekend weather looks great with highs in the 70s (most of the day will be in the 60s) and lows in the 50s (40s away from the city).
We will start to bounce back to a summer feel about Tuesday of next week. Then we could set the stage for a balancing act of summer heat and Canadian cold fronts.
The video has more on that!
Be safe!
