Taylor family joins in call for congressional hearing on police accountability

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A joint statement from the families of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd is calling for a congressional hearing focusing on ending racial violence and making police more accountable.
Lee Merritt and Benjamin L. Crump, the civil rights attorneys representing all three families, said the families will continue to seek justice.
In addition to the congressional hearing, the families are also asking for the formation of national task force to deal with the issues.
Merritt and Crump also said they will present a case to the United Nation Human Rights Committee that will call for sweeping changes to America’s criminal justice system.
