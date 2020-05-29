Three Indianapolis teens killed in hit and run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A deadly hit and run has claimed the lives of three teenagers in Indianapolis, and police say a father and daughter are to blame.
14-year-old David Evans, 13-year-old Tyjiana Velez, and 15-year-old Kierra Brown were walking along the road on June 23 when they were hit.
Police say 49-year-old Okadema Link and his daughter, 24-year-old Shantiana Willis were in two separate cars. They were intoxicated and driving twice the speed limit when they hit a third vehicle.
One of the cars then hit and killed the teenagers.
A witness told police it looked like the two cars were racing.
Link is also charged with leaving the scene of an accident.
