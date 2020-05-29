Three Indianapolis teens killed in hit and run

Three teens killed in hit and run in Indianapolis. (Source: AP Images)
By Liz Adelberg | May 29, 2020 at 1:42 PM EDT - Updated May 29 at 1:42 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A deadly hit and run has claimed the lives of three teenagers in Indianapolis, and police say a father and daughter are to blame.

14-year-old David Evans, 13-year-old Tyjiana Velez, and 15-year-old Kierra Brown were walking along the road on June 23 when they were hit.

Police say 49-year-old Okadema Link and his daughter, 24-year-old Shantiana Willis were in two separate cars. They were intoxicated and driving twice the speed limit when they hit a third vehicle.

One of the cars then hit and killed the teenagers.

A witness told police it looked like the two cars were racing.

Link is also charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

