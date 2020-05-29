Trump mentions Louisville when clarifying tweet about Minnesota ‘thugs’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - President Donald Trump on Friday afternoon clarified a tweet from earlier in the day and in the process referenced Louisville’s violent Thursday protests.
Trump drew heavy criticism when he posted the following tweet just before 1 a.m. Friday:
(Story continues below the tweet)
Then, at about 2:20 p.m. Friday, 20 minutes after he was scheduled to speak about China to the national media at the White House, he tweeted clarification of the early-morning tweet, including a mention of Louisville:
(Story continues below the tweet)
Seven people were shot, two of whom needed surgery, during Thursday night’s violent demonstration in downtown Louisville. Protesters were out supporting Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old former EMT who was shot dead by LMPD officers serving a narcotics warrant at her home in March.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.