Day 3: Sights and sounds from of Louisville’s third straight night of protests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News crews are all over town Saturday night, covering a third straight night of protests across Louisville.
Demonstrators have been marching in support of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old former EMT shot dead by LMPD officers serving a narcotics warrant at her apartment in March.
Protesters also have marched in dozens of cities across the country in recent days, challenging their local governments over what they claim are numerous instances of police brutality. In particular, protesters are showing their support for the families of George Floyd in Minnesota and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.
