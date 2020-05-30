Fischer says 10 arrests made, ‘long guns ... flammable materials’ confiscated

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer said Louisville's third straight night of protests has been "easier to manage" than the first two.
During a teleconference on his Facebook page late Saturday night, Fischer said the crowds have been smaller than they were Thursday and Friday, when violence, vandalism, gunfire and tear gas marked the first two nights of what were supposed to be peaceful protests.
The mayor attributed the lighter turnout to the curfew that he installed earlier Saturday.
“The size of the crowd tonight is smaller and significantly easier to manage,” he said. “I want to say thank you. You have helped your city.”
Fischer also said that as of about 10:40 p.m., about 10 people had been arrested, some before the 9 p.m. curfew, and some after.
“(They) disregarded orders to disperse,” he said. “Some tear gas was deployed.”
The mayor added officers have confiscated weapons and other items.
“We’re seeing weapons, long guns, sticks and flammable materials,” he said. “Officers were able to seize some of those materials.”
Fischer said protesters have focused on two main areas -- one in downtown Louisville, and a second along the busy Bardstown Road corridor -- as was the case Friday.
