FORECAST: Low humidity, pleasant temperatures

- Sunday: Cooler and less humid
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Open up the windows and let the fresh air in! A pleasant night is on the way for the area as temperatures drop into the low to mid 50s under a mostly clear sky.
The gorgeous weather continues on Sunday! Humidity will remain low and temperatures will only reach the low to mid 70s with plenty of sunshine. Sunday night will be pleasant and even chilly for the last night of May as lows drop into the 40s for many of the suburbs and low 50s in the city.
The nice calm, dry stretch will continue into the first part of the week. Temperatures on Monday will be a few degrees warmer in the mid to upper 70s.
The summer heat and humidity build back into WAVE Country next week, so enjoy the next couple of days.
