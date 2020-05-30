FORECAST: A pleasant, sunny Sunday

- TODAY: Sunshine and low humidity
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you liked the weather yesterday, you’ll love it Today. The humidity will remain low and temperatures will only reach the low to mid 70s with plenty of sunshine.
Another pleasant night ahead as temperatures drop into the low 50s in the city and upper 40s in many of the suburbs.
After a cool start to Monday, sunshine and warmer air will boost temperatures into the mid to upper 70s, but the humidity will still be low for this time of year. Mostly clear and not as cool Monday night as lows fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
The summer heat and humidity build back into WAVE Country starting on Tuesday. Storm chances return late Wednesday with a better chance on Thursday as a cold front drops into the area.
