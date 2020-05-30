Gov. Beshear: 247 new COVID-19 cases in Ky., 13 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear sent an update Saturday on new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky.
A statement from the governor’s office confirmed 247 new cases in the state, bringing the total number of cases reported to 9,704.
The Governor said the number of cases had risen a fair amount compared to recent reports.
“We have been reviewing the data from yesterday, and nearly half of the new cases were from long-term care, accounting for more than 37 percent," Beshear said in a statement, "And another nine percent of cases were from congregate care settings, mainly the federal prison in Lexington.”
In addition, 13 new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported as of Saturday evening. The total number of deaths in Kentucky is now reported as 431.
The update mentioned that at least 3,232 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
