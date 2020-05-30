Louisville COVID-19 update: Mayor Fischer announces 5 new cases, no new deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In an update Saturday afternoon, Louisville mayor Greg Fischer announced 5 new cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, bringing the total number of cases to 2,555.
On Twitter Saturday, the mayor released a graphic that also confirmed no new deaths due from COVID-19.
A total of 161 patients in Louisville have died due to the novel coronavirus.
As of Saturday afternoon, 1,653 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the city, with 10 new recoveries announced on Saturday.
Mayor Greg Fischer said in the tweet, “Please continue to #StayHome, especially with the curfew tonight & Sunday.” Fischer enacted a dusk-until-dawn curfew due to violent protests Thursday and Friday nights.
The curfew will be in place from 9:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m., and is being enforced with the help of the Kentucky National Guard.
