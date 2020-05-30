Motorcyclist killed in collision with pickup truck on Taylorsville Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died after a collision with a pickup truck on Taylorsville Road Saturday afternoon, LMPD confirms.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said that officers responded to calls of a motorcycle collision at the intersection of Taylorsville Road and Deibel Way.
Investigation revealed the male motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was traveling at a high speed westbound on Taylorsville Road when he collided with a pickup truck crossing Taylorsville Road.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
The truck driver received no injuries and was the only occupant in the vehicle.
LMPD said that traffic on Taylorsville Road at Diebel Way and Arlington Road remains closed while investigation continues.
