#Rideralert

ALL TARC SERVICE (including TARC3) WILL BE SUSPENDED beginning at 7 p.m. tonight, May 30th.



For tomorrow, May 31st, existing downtown Louisville detours currently in place(https://t.co/vtkrwymQuF) will remain in effect. Routes will otherwise operate Sunday schedules. pic.twitter.com/PAOEBJEzr3