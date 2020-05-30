Two dead after car crashes into tree in Fern Creek neighborhood

Two dead after car crashes into tree in Fern Creek neighborhood
Louisville Metro Police has confirmed that two people have died after a vehicle collision with a tree early Saturday morning in the Fern Creek neighborhood. (Source: Gray News)
By Dustin Vogt | May 30, 2020 at 2:50 PM EDT - Updated May 30 at 2:50 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police has confirmed that two people have died after a vehicle collision with a tree early Saturday morning in the Fern Creek neighborhood.

According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, officers responded to reports of a collision in the 8200 block of Beulah Church Road around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle was headed eastbound on Beulah Church Road at a high speed when the driver lost control entering a curve.

The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree before catching fire.

The driver and sole occupant were pronounced dead at the scene. Investigation is ongoing by LMPD.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.