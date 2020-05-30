Two dead after car crashes into tree in Fern Creek neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police has confirmed that two people have died after a vehicle collision with a tree early Saturday morning in the Fern Creek neighborhood.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, officers responded to reports of a collision in the 8200 block of Beulah Church Road around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle was headed eastbound on Beulah Church Road at a high speed when the driver lost control entering a curve.
The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree before catching fire.
The driver and sole occupant were pronounced dead at the scene. Investigation is ongoing by LMPD.
