40+ arrests made during 4th night of protests in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – More than 40 people have been arrested during the fourth consecutive night of protests in Louisville.
Louisville Metro Police Department assistant chief Lavita Chavous said Sunday evening the arrests began when peaceful demonstrations became unlawful.
Chavous said tear gas was deployed before the 9 p.m. curfew after several people infiltrated a crowd with their own agenda. She said because streets were blocked and there was no permit filed, police could have legally taken those steps sooner than they did.
Chavous said at least two people in that crowd were seen with leaf blowers. She said leaf blowers are often used to blow chemicals into police officers’ faces and blow back tear gas.
“We assumed they weren’t going to blow leaves,” Chavous said.
LMPD is continuing to investigate who after seven people were shot during protests on Thursday evening and do not have any suspects. Chavous said all of the victims were stable and recovering.
Sunday evening Mayor Greg Fischer thanked everyone who protested peacefully and those who stayed home. He invited to community to participate in a day of reflection on Facebook live at 11:30 a.m. The day of reflection will be to honor those lost to the coronavirus pandemic and reflect on where we are as a city and country and where we go from here.
