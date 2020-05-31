Early records show majority of people arrested during protests are from Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The majority of people arrested during protests in Louisville were from the city, not from out of state, according to arrest citations.
The citations obtained by WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters are largely from Thursday night through Friday night. They include a small number from Saturday night; the night a curfew was put in effect.
A total of 34 people were arrested through that time period for things like unlawful assembly, burglary and criminal mischief. Of the 34 people arrested, 30 were from Louisville, with a couple of people from other Kentucky cities like Fort Knox. The other four people arrested were from states like Georgia and North Carolina, according to the citations.
The citations also show that of the 13 people who were cited for violence, rioting, property damage or looting, 10 were from Louisville or other neighboring cities.
Thursday and Friday nights LMPD spokeswoman Jesse Halladay indicated they believed rioters came from other states. At the time, police were not making arrests aggressively.
The looting and major property damage began Friday night with the destruction of several businesses on 4th Street Live.
That changed Saturday night, when Louisville mayor Greg Fischer implemented a curfew and received help from the National Guard.
Fischer said about 40 people were arrested Saturday night. WAVE 3 News has not yet obtained those citations as they were still being processed.
Several LMPD sources working Saturday night said they recognized some of those participating in violence and looting as being local and having run-ins with law enforcement before.
WAVE 3 News will update this story when the citations from Saturday night become available.
