FORECAST: Nice Monday, heat and humidity follow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -A beautiful evening will transition into another pleasant night. Give the air conditioner a break an open the windows as temperatures drop into the low 50s in the city and upper 40s in many of the suburbs.
After a cool start to Monday, temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s Monday afternoon. The good news is humidity will still be low for this time of year. Most of the day will be mostly sunny, but clouds increase late in the day.
Partly cloudy and not as cool Monday night with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
The warming trend really kicks in on Tuesday as a southwesterly wind returns. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s and we’ll also increase the humidity. Expect a partly cloudy start to the day, then transition to a mostly sunny sky during the afternoon.
Storm chances return late Wednesday into Thursday as a cold front drops south into the region. We’ll keep the chance of storms in the forecast, albeit smaller, into next weekend.
