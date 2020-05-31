Indiana State Department of Health Sunday update: 397 new cases, 9 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health released an update Sunday morning on the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.
According to the ISDH, Indiana has reported 397 new positive cases in the state Sunday morning, bringing the total number of positive cases to 34,574.
ISDH also confirmed 9 new deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday. Total number of deaths due to the novel coronavirus in Indiana is now 1,967.
There have been 261,546 COVID-19 tests administered so far according to reports by the ISDH.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, there have been 5,823 total hospitalized in Indiana, and 1,248 patients within the ICU as of Sunday morning.
Total number of recovered patients is now 21,704 in the state of Indiana. This new data now brings the percentage of recoveries on positive COVID-19 cases in Indiana to 64.2 percent as of Sunday morning, according to reports by the ISDH.
