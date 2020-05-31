Photos, Video: Sights and sounds from Day 3 of protests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News crews were all over town Saturday night, covering a third straight night of protests across Louisville.
Demonstrators marched again in support of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old former EMT shot dead by LMPD officers serving a narcotics warrant at her apartment in March.
Protesters have been marching in dozens of cities across the country in recent days, challenging their local governments over what they claim are numerous instances of police brutality. In particular, demonstrators are showing their support for the families of George Floyd in Minnesota and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.
