Two killed in two-vehicle collision on Breckinridge Lane and Taylorsville Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people have died and one person is seriously injured after a two-car crash at the intersection of Breckinridge Lane and Taylorsville Road Sunday morning, LMPD confirms.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, officers responded to calls of a vehicle collision around 6:15 a.m. Sunday.
Preliminary investigation revealed that one of the vehicles ran a red light at the intersection, striking the other vehicle with a man and a woman inside.
Both the man and the woman, believed to be in their early 20s, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle, a female with no age determined, was transported to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is currently investigating.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.