University of Louisville coaches releases statements on protests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Over the weekend, several University of Louisville athletics coaches released messages in support seeking justice for Breonna Taylor and of protests happening across the United States.
On Twitter, University of Louisville Women’s Basketball Coach Jeff Walz said they believe what’s going on in the nation is not right and the team stands with the black community.
“We will be getting back to campus soon, and we are committed to working together to better our Louisville community with empathy, compassion, and respect for all people," Walz tweeted. "We plan to make a difference through our actions. @UofLWBB will be part of the solution.”
UofL Football Coach Scott Satterfield tweeted a statement Saturday, saying “I am saddened to see so much hate and injustice so close to home. my prayers are with those who are hurting right now.”
Men’s Basketball Coach Chris Mack said on Sunday, “What an incredibly sad time in our country... I hope that we can play a part in helping to heal an entire community we represent.”
